Manchester United are sweating on the fitness of Bruno Fernandes ahead of their crucial Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, sources have told ESPN.

Fernandes sustained an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's FA Cup semifinal against Brighton, which Erik ten Hag's team won 7-6 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Sources have told ESPN that there were conversations on the bench about substituting Fernandes at the time of his injury and at half time, but he was determined to continue. He was eventually replaced during the first half of extra-time.

The Portugal midfielder was limping as he left Wembley Stadium after the game but was not wearing a protective boot. Sources have told ESPN he will be assessed by medical staff on Monday before a decision is made about whether or not he can train with the squad this week and feature at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Victory for United would be a massive boost to their hopes of finishing in the top four, leaving them nine points ahead of Spurs with two games in hand.

Ten Hag will be desperate for Fernandes to play. In the four games this season in which the 28-year-old has not started, United have lost three including the disastrous 3-0 defeat to Sevilla which ended their Europa League campaign.

Meanwhile, United are hopeful that Raphael Varane will be available to play in the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City on June 3.

The Frenchman has missed the last three games and is set to be out until at least May but is expected to return for the final few games of the season.

In Varane's absence against Brighton, Luke Shaw played at centre-back alongside Victor Lindelof and the England defender said it was vital United bounced back quickly following their Europa League exit in Spain.

"He [Ten Hag] said that's a team out there today and he wasn't sure who or what was there on Thursday night but obviously that wasn't acceptable," Shaw said.

"I think it doesn't put things right but it puts us in a good place to finish the season well because Champions League is a must for us and a Manchester derby now in the FA Cup final is an amazing game to be involved in.

"A massive game in the Europa League and then of course this, it will have defined our season. I think if we get knocked out of both of them, then you're right about the season [looking different]."