Nedum Onuoha looks ahead to the FA Cup final after Manchester United beat Brighton on penalties in the semifinal. (1:29)

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United on June 3 has been brought forward to kick off at 3 p.m. local time, the English Football Association said on Wednesday.

The Manchester derby was set to start at 5.30 p.m. local time, but BBC Sport reported that local police deemed the fixture "high risk" and objected to having the fixture played in its traditional time slot.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told ESPN: "Following the conclusion of last weekend's semifinals, discussions are taking place between the Met, the FA, the local authority, BTP [British Transport Police] and other partners to ensure the safety and security of those attending the final at Wembley on Saturday, 3 June."

The change means the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium will kick off at 3 p.m. for the first time in 12 years. It also means the derby will no longer clash with the Women's Champions League final in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

The decision also eases transport concerns in London with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set to host Beyonce's sold-out tour on the same night.

The clash will be the first FA Cup final between United and City. Pep Guardiola's side eased past Championship outfit Sheffield United 3-0 in the semifinals on Saturday, while United secured their passage to the final with a shootout victory over Brighton on Sunday.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.