Erik ten Hag accused his Manchester United players of believing "90 percent is enough" after allowing a two-goal lead to slip in Thursday's 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

United raced into a 2-0 lead at the break through stellar goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, but Spurs rallied to earn a deserved point after Pedro Porro and Son Heung-Min struck in the second half.

Ten Hag's side wilted as the game wore on, perhaps in part due to playing 120 minutes in Sunday's FA Cup semifinal penalty shootout win over Brighton -- the latest physically draining encounter in a long season across four competitions.

United remain in fourth place, six points clear of Spurs with two games in hand, but Ten Hag said: "We have had the worst schedule in the Premier League. That will not change. Also a recovery period so we have to take that. It cannot be an excuse.

"The time is enough to recover so our players are in demand to be ready, and today we were not ready. Some thought 90 percent is enough. If we lose focus, that's why we gave balls away, we didn't do our jobs in position and then you concede goals. In both goals, it was the case. But more, you lose control of the game.

"You have to bring it every time. I know they are not robots, it is a tough schedule. But we can't accept when you are playing for Man United, you are wearing the shirt, you have to give it on every occasion, every game.

"And as a team, you have to manage the game, get the win and everyone leaves happy and satisfied. But the basis always is to give everything and that is, you have to prepare as a player so you are ready for the battle, for the fight."

Ryan Mason, taking charge for the first time as interim head coach after Cristian Stellini was fired on Monday, hailed Spurs' resolve in staging a fightback, especially in light of last weekend's 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle.

"Those players in there, I know I've got men who when they pull together they're a very strong team," he said. "That's my job to inspire them and make sure we act as a team. I thought in the second half we were outstanding and [I liked] the character we showed after last Sunday and going two goals down [tonight].

"I hope the fans can see that we were a team today and we ran for each other."