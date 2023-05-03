Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson give the latest update on the sale of Manchester United ahead of the deadline for a third submission of bids for the club. (1:24)

Erik ten Hag said he does not know what transfer funds Manchester United will have available in the summer window as uncertainty continues around the club's ownership.

The Glazer family is assessing bids from Qatar-backed Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as well as offers of minority investment from a number of US-based groups.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The process has already gone on longer than expected and amid fears it could disrupt Ten Hag's plans to continue his rebuild of the squad, the Dutchman has admitted he does not know how much money there is to spend on new players.

"I don't have influence on that, also I don't know," Ten Hag said when asked about the size of his summer budget. "The only thing I know is that Man United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, one of the biggest two or three from a fanbase perspective.

"The club has to compete for the highest in the world -- Champions League, Premier League -- but in football you need funds to construct squads because at the end of the day, the level from your players decides if you are successful or not."

Sources have told ESPN that United will be active in the summer market and the recruitment team are planning for the window "as usual" despite the ongoing battle for ownership.

The club also has Financial Fair Play issues to navigate that will affect summer spending regardless of who is in charge. Groups who have lodged offers with Raine Group -- the merchant bank handling the process on behalf of the Glazers -- are waiting to hear whether or not they have been successful and could be told as early as next week.

"I think it's clear what I want, but it's not up to me," said Ten Hag. "It's about others in this club. The family are the owners, they make the decisions. It's not up to me, so I do everything I can and I influence the processes I'm in charge of.

"I'm focusing on improving the squad, the team development, so I have to make sure the team is progressing and I'm focusing on that. Everyone knows you need funds to construct a squad and high level players cost a lot of money and that's the situation nowadays in top football."

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has dismissed suggestions he showed his support for fans' anti-Glazer protests by picking up a green and gold scarf -- United's original colours -- at the end of the 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

"It was just polite," Ten Hag said. "I know what's going around, what the symbol of it is, but this matter was just polite."