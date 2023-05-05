Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley break down what Manchester United's stoppage-time loss against Brighton means for their hopes of finishing among the top four. (1:55)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hailed Antony's improvement but warned the Brazil winger not to let his passion for the game boil over after he lost his cool in Thursday's 1-0 defeat away to Brighton.

United travel to West Ham on Sunday as they look to bounce back after conceding a 99th-minute penalty from Alexis Mac Allister that condemned them to a narrow defeat.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

It compounded a poor second-half performance for United and at times, it looked like their frustration was going to boil over. Antony picked up a yellow card for a rash challenge on Mac Allister, a late tackle that prompted a melee. It came at a time where the 23-year-old was looking increasingly more frustrated.

In a postmach news conference, while Ten Hag said he was impressed by Antony's passion, he also issued a note of caution: "I think he is special. It [his passion] is his strength. Of course, there's a certain level, you have to control it. You need passion, desire to win your games and to win medals, and I think he is very strong willed. He's very ambitious.

"As I say, don't go over the top. Stay focused on your game, and what the team needs and doing that he is a great player. His improvement is quite obvious."

United are still four points ahead of Liverpool in fifth with a game in hand as they prepare to travel to David Moyes' West Ham on Sunday. But with Jurgen Klopp's team breathing down their necks, United will hope to get back to winning ways and solidify their spot in the top four.

Antony lost his cool during Man United's defeat at Brighton. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

With Ten Hag unsure exactly how much money he has to spend this summer due to the ongoing ownership battle over the future of the club, he said qualification for the Champions League is key for United's summer plans.

"It is always vital, we have to be in the Champions League. It's a battle because in the Premier League many teams are competing for it and they have the power to fight for it as well but we want to be there and we will do everything to get there," Ten Hag said.

United are hoping to have Alejandro Garnacho back on Sunday with the young winger having been absent since mid-March due to an ankle injury, and Ten Hag is hoping for a reaction from his team when they travel to the London Stadium on Sunday.

"Every time in the season when we have a defeat, we bounce back. So I count on my players, I count on the team to do it again," Ten Hag said.

"So there is no time to stay in this [disappointment from the Brighton defeat]. So one hour [after the Brighton game], we come to the game for West Ham United, and all focus on that, we prepare them, you make a plan, players have to take responsibility.

"I count on them to do it and they can do it because we have the evidence in the season every time. They had disappointments and they bounce back."