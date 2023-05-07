Craig Burley breaks down everything that went wrong for Manchester United against West Ham. (1:52)

Erik ten Hag said he has "no concerns" about David de Gea despite the Manchester United goalkeeper's blunder against West Ham United on Sunday.

De Gea's error, palming Said Benrahma's weak shot into his own net, earned West Ham a 1-0 win at London Stadium on Sunday as United dropped more points in the race for the top four.

His future as the No.1 at Old Trafford has been questioned this season, but Ten Hag insists he still has confidence in the Spain international.

"He has the most clean sheets in the Premier League, so we would not be in this position without him," Ten Hag told a news conference. "So he has fully my belief, no concerns. Mistakes happen, but as a team you have to deal with it, you have to show character, be resilient and bounce back and this team will do."

De Gea is out of contract in the summer, although talks are ongoing about extending his deal with the club.

United have been linked with other goalkeepers, but asked about De Gea's long-term future, Ten Hag said he hopes the 32-year-old will be at the club next season.

Premier League table GP GD PTS 1 - Man City 34 +58 82 2 - Arsenal 35 +44 81 3 - Newcastle 34 +32 65 4 - Man United 34 +9 63 5 - Liverpool 35 +25 62 6 - Tottenham 35 +7 57 7 - Brighton 32 +22 55 8 - Aston Villa 35 +3 54 9 - Brentford 34 +7 50

"We want him to stay and we want him to extend his contract," Ten Hag said.

Back-to-back defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham have left United just a point ahead of Liverpool in the battle for Champions League football, although Ten Hag's team have a game in hand.

Liverpool have won six in a row, but if United win their three remaining home games against Wolves, Chelsea and Fulham they will be guaranteed a top-four finish.

"It's not about Liverpool, it's about us, because look at the table and we have everything in our hands," Ten Hag said. "If we bring our performance and standards we will win games. We don't have to look to others, we have to look to ourselves to find a way to win.

"Now you can't feel sorry for yourself. As a team stick together, as an individual take responsibility, make sure you have the energy. Tiredness is in your head. It's now up to the players."