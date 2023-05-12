Craig Burley breaks down everything that went wrong for Manchester United against West Ham. (1:52)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has said Marcus Rashford is a doubt for their game against Wolves on Saturday, dealing a blow in their quest to qualify for the Champions League.

United need to win three of their remaining four games to guarantee a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, but Ten Hag has labelled Rashford's availability as "a big question mark" ahead of the game against Wolves.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

However, defender Raphael Varane is available again after missing the last month with an ankle injury.

United are the lowest scorers in the Premier League's top seven and are now set to be without top scorer Rashford, who has found the net 29 times this season.

"Rapha Varane is back and Rashford is doubtful," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday.

"He [Rashford] has a problem, so an injury on his leg. He's a big question mark for but we're happy Rapha Varane is back. Rashford is doubtful. More than doubtful, a big question mark."

Ten Hag's other options up front are Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst, who is yet to score a league goal following his loan move in January.

"We have players who can score goals and they have the opportunity now to show," Ten Hag added.

Following back-to-back defeats to Brighton and West Ham, United are just a point ahead of Liverpool in the race for the top four but have a game in hand.

Liverpool have won six games in a row but Ten Hag insists he is not worried about the form of Jurgen Klopp's side.

"We have everything in our hands and as long as we have everything in our hands we are not dependent on them," he added.

"We had a week [off] and we needed it to reset, to reload, to recharge to get energy back because we had a lack of it in the last two games.

"I see a lot of energy, joy on the pitch, we could also work in detail on some facts, so it was good."