Erik ten Hag says "top players want to come" to Manchester United this summer and insists a successful transfer window is not dependent on the club qualifying for the Champions League.

United are in danger of missing out on a place in the top four after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and West Ham.

But Ten Hag believes he can still attract players to Old Trafford even if he cannot offer Champions League football for at least a year.

"I see a big difference in comparison with last year," said Ten Hag.

"There were a lot of reservations last year when I spoke with players and now many players see the project, what's going on, the dynamic and the ambition in this project, the quality especially.

"They are really keen to come, I've noticed that. It looks like there were a lot of reservations last year, a lot of doubts when we approached players. This year, many quality players really want to come."

Erik Ten Hag has already led Manchester United to the Carabao Cup title and the final of the FA Cup. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Three wins from United's remaining four games will be enough to hold off Liverpool's challenge and guarantee a place in the Champions League.

Ten Hag is confident his players will be refreshed when they face Wolves on Saturday after a week without a game but accepts his squad is tiring after a campaign that has already taken in 57 matches.

"It was quite clear that is the case but we know what's the reason behind that," he added.

"It's definitely no excuse for such performances but also it's a reason the squad looked fatigued and was fatigued, I could see it. But now we've had a week, another week to the last week. I've noticed around the training ground the energy is back. We'll give a better physical performance, I'm sure of that."

Ten Hag has also confirmed that David de Gea will definitely start against Wolves despite his error in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham.

The goalkeeper was at fault for Said Benrahma's winner but the United boss insists his place is not under threat.

"He will definitely play," said Tan Hag. "I don't give considerations [to dropping him]."