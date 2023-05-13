Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has criticised the club for not taking his advice to sign Erling Haaland in 2018.

Solskjaer managed Haaland during their time together at Molde before the striker went on to join FC Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and now Manchester City.

Haaland has enjoyed a sensational debut campaign with at the Etihad Stadium and has scored 51 goals in all competitions.

The 22-year-old broke the Premier League's single-season scoring record and was named Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year on Friday, winning the prize by a record margin..

Speaking at "An Evening with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer" event, reported by The Athletic, the Norwegian said United missed out on the chance to sign Haaland for £4 million.

"I got in contact with United because we had this talented striker who they should have had," Solskjaer said.

"But they didn't listen, unfortunately. Four million, I asked for. But they never signed him. Four million! Don't ask [where he is now]. He's too good ..."

Solskjaer also took a swipe at the Glazer family for the way the club has been mishandled during its ownership and urged it to speed up a potential takeover of the club.

"It needs to be done," Solskjaer added. "Old Trafford is neglected. The training ground has been neglected. We need to catch up with the other teams."

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), is competing with Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, to buy United from the Glazers.