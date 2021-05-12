Stoney led Manchester United women to promotion in their first season, and top four finishes in the past two campaigns. Photo by Visionhau/Getty Images

Casey Stoney has resigned as Manchester United women's manager.

Stoney, 38, took charge of when the team was reformed in 2018. She led them to promotion in their first season, and top four finishes in the past two campaigns.

"It has been an honour to lead the women's team at this great club and this has been an incredibly tough decision," Stoney said. "Having come on board to start the team from scratch, then winning the Women's Championship in our first season, we have now successfully established the team as a force in the Women's Super League.

"I have loved leading this group and I am proud of what we have achieved together. However, after a difficult season with disruption caused by the pandemic, I now feel the time is right to take some time away and for someone else to come in and lead the team on the next stage of its journey. I want to thank the club, all of the fantastic staff, the fans, and most of all the players, for the incredible experience we have shared over the past three years."

Sources have told ESPN there is plenty of interest in Stoney from clubs in the NWSL. Stoney was also linked with the Team GB post, but that went to Hege Riise.

United are now looking for a new head coach to take the club into the 2021-22 campaign.

"Casey has been a driving force behind the success of our Women's team since she joined the club in 2018," United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said. "She has been an inspiration to her players and staff, to everyone at the club, and to the fans. Everyone at Manchester United thanks her for her unstinting hard work and dedication and pays tribute to her achievements. She will always be part of the Manchester United family."

The club's football director John Murtough added: "Manchester United is completely committed to its Women's team and to building on the legacy of Casey's achievements as we move forwards. With the recent historic first game at Old Trafford and the impact the team has made in the Women's Super League, the future is bright. While we will be sad to see Casey leave, the team and the operation will continue to go from strength to strength."