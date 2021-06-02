Casey Stoney made over 100 appearances for England as a player. Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Former Manchester United women's coach Casey Stoney has said individuals targeting her for abuse online after she was linked with taking charge of non-league side Wrexham should be "ashamed."

Stoney, who was in charge at United for three years, left the club last month and is reportedly a target for Wrexham, who are owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

- The 21 best female footballers aged 21 or under

- Women's rank: The 50 best players in the game right now

"For the lovely people on here that are abusing me for even being linked with a job in the men's game please do yourself a favour & lower your blood pressure," Stoney wrote on Twitter.

"I am happily spending time with my family thank you if you have a daughter, sister, wife or mother you should be ashamed."

Stoney oversaw United's promotion to the Women's Super League in her first season in charge before successive fourth-place finishes.

After taking over in November last year, Reynolds described Wrexham -- the third-oldest professional football club in the world -- as a "sleeping giant" and said: "The sky is the limit, we want Wrexham to be a global force."