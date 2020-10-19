Tobin Heath celebrates her goal for Manchester United on Sunday. John Walton/PA via AP

United States internationals Christen Press and Tobin Heath scored their first goals for Manchester United in a 4-2 win away to West Ham in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Insider Notebook: Reyna, U.S. stars on Barca radar

Alessia Russo also scored twice on the day. Heath scored her goal in the 23rd minute for United's second of the day and Press capped the day with a strike in the 87th minute.

The win has United in third place with 13 points from five matches, two points behind leaders Arsenal, who rode a Vivianne Miedema hat trick to a 6-1 hammering of Tottenham.

Heath and Press each signed one-year deals with United in early September and made their league debuts earlier this month in a 1-0 win over Tottenham.

Winger Heath had spent the past seven seasons with the Portland Thorns. Press, a striker, had been with NWSL side the Utah Royals since 2018. Both were members of the U.S.'s 2019 Women's World Cup-winning team.