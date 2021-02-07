Manchester United's Lauren James received racist abuse on social media. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Lauren James has called on Instagram to "do something" after she became the latest footballer to receive racist abuse online.

United men's players Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe -- on two separate occasions -- Southampton's Alexandre Jankewitz and James' brother Reece, who plays for Chelsea, have all been victims of racist abuse across social media in recent weeks.

James shared a screenshot of abuse she had received on her Instagram story and called on social media platforms to do more.

"Instagram on a reall need to do something about it or they will lose so many individuals on their platform -- cause that's the only way they will actually listen!" James wrote on her Instagram story.

"Some smart person out there got to be coming up with a platform where you have to prove ID to sign up.

"Instagram doesn't even have a clear 'Racism' option in their reporting system. Could even just remove any emojis with racist meanings.

"Too easy for some kid to press a few emojis in order to try & grab some attentions. Too much talk around these days and nothing ever gets done. Usual story."