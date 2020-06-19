Bruno Fernandes has said he knows Manchester United fans are desperate to see him paired with fit-again Paul Pogba when the season restarts and believes he can help the France international flourish.
Fernandes has made a flying start to his United career following his move from Sporting CP and says he is looking forward to the prospect of lining up alongside his World Cup winning teammate.
"There are many people eager to see us together," Fernandes told ESPN Brasil. "Of course, we also want to play together to help the club win matches.
"We are players who take risks. We try to assist, we try different things, and it can be good for both of us. We have the ability to get to the box and score goals.
"We are players who create many opportunities during the game, and that could increase the number of big chances for Manchester United. I believe that with Paul coming along, we will become even stronger."
United restart their season looking to force their way into next season's Champions League -- either by finishing in the top four or winning the Europa League.
Pogba's return from injury is well-timed ahead of the remaining Premier League games and Fernandes says the 27-year-old is determined to get Solskjaer's team back into Europe's top club competition.
"We have a good relationship on and off the field," Fernandes said. "We talk and play games.
"It has everything to work out. Paul's ambitions are the same as mine now: to help the club reach the Champions League so that, next season, we can show our quality in what is the most desired club competition in Europe."
Fernandes was key to United's 11-game unbeaten run before the coronavirus outbreak prompted the suspension of football across Europe.
The Portugal playmaker has excelled since arriving in January and he has revealed an international teammate -- and a former teammate of Solskjaer's -- was instrumental in making the move happen.
"Cristiano [Ronaldo] had an active voice when asked about the possibility of me coming to play here," Fernandes said. "He praised me, as far as I know.
"That is what Mister Solskjaer says. Cristiano recently sent me a message asking if I was OK, if my adaptation was going well and everything. He is a person that I consider a lot.
"He is a childhood friend. Being able to talk to him, having his advice and being able to play in the national team with him are spectacular things."