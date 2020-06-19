Danny Higginbotham feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done enough already to warrant another year at Old Trafford. (1:26)

Bruno Fernandes has said he knows Manchester United fans are desperate to see him paired with fit-again Paul Pogba when the season restarts and believes he can help the France international flourish.

Fernandes has made a flying start to his United career following his move from Sporting CP and says he is looking forward to the prospect of lining up alongside his World Cup winning teammate.

"There are many people eager to see us together," Fernandes told ESPN Brasil. "Of course, we also want to play together to help the club win matches.

"We are players who take risks. We try to assist, we try different things, and it can be good for both of us. We have the ability to get to the box and score goals.

"We are players who create many opportunities during the game, and that could increase the number of big chances for Manchester United. I believe that with Paul coming along, we will become even stronger."

United restart their season looking to force their way into next season's Champions League -- either by finishing in the top four or winning the Europa League.

Pogba's return from injury is well-timed ahead of the remaining Premier League games and Fernandes says the 27-year-old is determined to get Solskjaer's team back into Europe's top club competition.

"We have a good relationship on and off the field," Fernandes said. "We talk and play games.

"It has everything to work out. Paul's ambitions are the same as mine now: to help the club reach the Champions League so that, next season, we can show our quality in what is the most desired club competition in Europe."