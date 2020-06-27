Shaka Hislop looks to Man United's last game of the year vs. Leicester with both teams vying for a UCL spot. (0:47)

Michael Carrick has told ESPN that Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes can thrive together in the heart of Manchester United's midfield.

The pair were named in the starting lineup for the first time on Wednesday as United swept past Sheffield United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been one of the Premier League's best players since signing from Sporting Lisbon in January for an initial £47 million. But Pogba's injury problems and football's hiatus due to the coronavirus denied Fernandes the chance of linking up with Pogba until the restart earlier this month.

Pogba continues to be linked with a move away from United this summer and there were fears the pair could upset the balance of the team but signs of a burgeoning partnership in a brief cameo against Tottenham and then Sheffield United have not surprised Carrick.

"It is understandable why a lot of the questions are 'can they play together' because they are two fantastic talents," United coach Carrick told ESPN.

"We feel we've got a really good balance in midfield between all the lads really. It is kind of unfair to single them out asking 'can they play together' because the other boys have done a terrific job and will have plenty to say as well.

"Of course, the talk is about Bruno and Paul and I'm sure they can play together. That's why they are both here at the club and I'm sure they are looking forward to it. But as Bruno and Paul would totally understand me saying, it is not just about them.

"We've got so many other options with lads who have already proven what they bring to the team. It is exciting to have that. They all bring something different and all have their own strengths."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side travel to Norwich on Saturday evening for their FA Cup quarterfinal tie at Carrow Road.