Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is prepared to add more scorers to his Manchester United squad this summer despite the form of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

The front three scored four of United's five goals in the win over Bournemouth on Saturday and have now combined for 55 goals this season -- more than Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah at champions Liverpool.

Solskjaer has been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's forward Jadon Sancho and the Norwegian hinted he is still on the lookout for more goalscorers.

"We have to improve the ones we have here, think we've seen improvement from Mason, Martial and Rashford and they will keep on improving but we will never stand still always on the lookout if anything is possible," said Solskjaer after the 5-2 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

"You can't think we have cracked it like Gary [Neville] mentioned last week. The emphasis is on improving the team all the time."

Greenwood scored twice either side of half-time to add to the goal he got in the 3-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old has got 15 in his first season in senior football, only five behind Rashford and Martial.

"We will always come back to his finishing and the goals were excellent," said Solskjaer. "His general overall play is improving, his fitness is improving, his understanding of his position is improving more and more and we're delighted with the goals he scores, right foot and left foot."

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has revealed that he was forced to substitute Victor Lindelof because of a back injury. The Swedish centre-back went off at half-time and was replaced with Eric Bailly.