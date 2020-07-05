Marcus Rashford has said Manchester United's exciting front three, that includes Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, has led to a "flood of optimism" at Old Trafford.

The 5-2 win over Bournemouth on Saturday extended United's unbeaten run to 16 games while Rashford, Martial and Greenwood -- all on target against Eddie Howe's side -- have now scored a combined 55 goals in all competitions this season.

"It's definitely exciting," Rashford said. "I enjoy playing with those two players.

"I just think there's a massive flood of positivity right now and momentum. For us, we want to keep that going.

"Like today [Saturday], all three of us scored today. Mason scored two. That's the type of momentum we want to keep going."

Rashford had 19 goals before suffering a back injury in January and might not have had the chance to reach 20 if the campaign had not been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to say how blessed I feel to be back healthy," Rashford added.

"I've had this injury before in the past but this time it was quite a bit worse than the ones I've had before.

"It was definitely difficult news to hear."

United face Aston Villa on Thursday and are looking to further push their case for a place in the top four and next season's Champions League.

"I remember doing a few interviews at the beginning of the season and I was saying then that progress has been made. We're continuing to make progress," Rashford said.

"But, you know, it's easy for me to see progress because I train with the lads every day. I see us getting better day in, day out.

"For the fans, sometimes the only time they get to see it is on matchday.

"You know as well as us that some matchdays they don't go your way. It can look like there's no progression, but 100% this team has been progressing since the start of the season.

"The manager has helped us a lot. He's stuck with us in difficult times and we've listened and tried to take on board what he's saying and what he wants us to deliver on the pitch.

"Where we are now, it's getting closer to what we picture but there's still a lot more work to do to be back challenging for the Premier League."