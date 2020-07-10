Steve Nicol says Bruno Fernandes raises his teammates' level, none more so than midfield partner Paul Pogba. (1:40)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named the Premier League player of the month for the second consecutive time.

Fernandes, 25, becomes the seventh player in history to win back-to-back awards alongside Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Jamie Vardy, Harry Kane, Dennis Bergkamp and Robbie Fowler.

Fernandes scored in United's matches against Tottenham and Brighton last month and his goal against Everton and performance against Manchester City in March were also taken into consideration.

The midfielder beat teammate Anthony Martial, Wolves duo Conor Coady and Raul Jimenez, Southampton striker Danny Ings and Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin to claim the prize.

Since moving to United in January, Fernandes has yet to lose a competitive match at United and helped the club to a 16-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Portugal international continued his impressive form in the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Thursday with a goal and assist.

"I think Bruno has come into the club and seen how many good players there are at Man United," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Wednesday.

"We've helped him show his attributes as well. I think it's just been a good, little relationship blossoming that he can also feel that we're going to help him improve.

"Definitely Bruno has come in and lifted everyone else as well, and it's been a very good start so far."

Fernandes will be back in league action when United host Southampton on Monday.