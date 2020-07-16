Manchester United moved level on points with fourth-place Leicester with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored either side of half-time to extend United's unbeaten run to 19 games, their best form since 2010 as they look to secure Champions League football for next season. For Palace, it was their sixth defeat in a row, but they made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side work for the points having won at Old Trafford in August. United, meanwhile, know that wins over West Ham and Leicester in their final two games of the season will ensure a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League.

Positives

Rashford looked a little rusty after the restart -- understandable after being sidelined since January with a back injury. But after taking a couple of games to find his feet, he's now scored three goals in his last four games to make it 22 for the season. He was also involved in United's best moments -- Bruno Fernandes hitting the post and Martial's goal -- and looked sharp all night.

Negatives

Victor Lindelof impressed last season but he's had a difficult campaign. Solskjaer has had the Sweden international as first choice but he hasn't always instilled a lot of confidence next to Harry Maguire. Against Crystal Palace, he handed Jordan Ayew a good chance in the first half and then made a mess of a challenge on Wilfried Zaha in the box and was lucky not to concede a penalty. United have alerted agents that they are looking for a new centre-back in the transfer window and it's not a huge surprise.

Manager Rating out of 10

7 - Solskjaer sprung a surprise with his team selection, replacing the injured Luke Shaw with Timothy Fosu-Mensah. The Dutchman, 22, was handed his first United start for more than three years at left-back and was picked ahead of Diogo Dalot, who looks to have slipped further down the pecking order. In the end, it proved the right decision as United kept another clean sheet away from home. Solskjaer should also get credit for introducing Nemanja Matic at the right time.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David De Gea, 7 -- Made a good save from Zaha inside two minutes. Tipped Luka Milivojevic's free kick around the post and denied Zaha late on.

DF Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 6 -- Returning to the club he left last summer. Had his hands full with former teammate Zaha.

DF Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 6 -- Making his first start for United since May 2017. Surprise selection but didn't let Solskjaer down.

DF Harry Maguire, 7 -- Should have done better with a header from a Bruno Fernandes corner after 10 minutes. Well-timed challenge on Zaha when the Palace forward would have been through.

DF Victor Lindelof, 5 -- Gifted Ayew a chance just before half time. Lucky to get away with a clumsy looking challenge on Zaha in the box.

MF Scott McTominay, 6 -- Replaced Matic in the starting XI. Had a battle in midfield in a scrappy game.

MF Paul Pogba, 6 -- Tried a few things that didn't come off but also kept the ball moving whenever he could.

MF Bruno Fernandes, 7 -- Incisive movement and passing around the penalty area made the first goal for Rashford. Should have scored from Rashford's cut back but hit the post.

FW Mason Greenwood, 6 -- Recovered from an ankle problem to start for the fifth game in a row. Had a quiet night.

Marcus Rashford shields the ball from Wilfried Zaha during Man United's win over Crystal Palace. Getty Images

FW Marcus Rashford, 8 -- Terrific skill to change direction and side foot his finish into the net for the opening goal. Devastating run to set up Fernandes and then got the assist for Martial.

FW Anthony Martial, 7 -- Fantastic vision to pick out Greenwood with a cross to the back post in the first half and then sealed the result with his 22nd goal of the season.

Substitutes

MF Nemanja Matic (for Scott McTominay, 63) 7 -- Allowed United to get more control.

FW Jesse Lingard (for Mason Greenwood, 63) 6 -- Busy and energetic.