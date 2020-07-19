De Gea, Man United defence struggle, attack fails to fire in FA Cup exit to Chelsea

Chelsea advance to the FA Cup final after beating Man United 3-1. Watch the FA Cup on ESPN+. (2:00)

Manchester United's 19-game unbeaten run came to an end as they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea with a 3-1 defeat at Wembley on Sunday, where two mistakes from David de Gea and a Harry Maguire own goal ensured Frank Lampard's team will face Arsenal in the final on Aug. 1.

De Gea and Victor Lindelof were culpable as Olivier Giroud flicked Chelsea ahead in first-half stoppage time and any hopes United had of mounting a comeback were dashed soon after the break when De Gea's horrific error let Mason Mount's tame shot squirm under his body.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responded by throwing on Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood, but a Maguire own goal -- under pressure from Antonio Rudiger -- made it 3-0. Bruno Fernandes' penalty, five minutes from time after a foul on Anthony Martial, was mere consolation.

Positives

United's best result on Sunday came elsewhere in London as Tottenham beat Leicester. If Solskjaer's side beat West Ham on Wednesday they can afford to draw with Leicester on the Premier League season's final day and be guaranteed Champions League football. That Martial, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood started on the bench at Wembley suggested the United manager had one eye on the league.

Negatives

Eric Bailly's bad luck-filled season continued when, having started as one of three centre-backs, he was stretchered off just before half-time after clashing heads twice in the space of five minutes. After lengthy treatment on the pitch, the Ivorian defender was carried off wearing a neck brace and TV commentators reported he was taken to a local hospital.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Solskjaer has had success with 4-3-3 since the restart, but went with the back three alignment that worked in a February win at Chelsea. United did not start well, however, and when Bailly had to be replaced, Martial's introduction saw a formation change. Solskjaer also saw his decision to start De Gea instead of Sergio Romero backfire.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David de Gea, 3 -- Picked ahead of Romero for the first time in this season's FA Cup, the Spanish international should have done better with Giroud's goal and made a shocking mistake as Chelsea went 2-0 up.

DF Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 5 -- Got underneath a cross at the back post that allowed Marcos Alonso a header at goal when the game was goalless, while two Chelsea goals came from moves that developed down his side.

DF Brandon Williams, 6 -- Gave the ball away to Mount in the build up to Chelsea's second, but battled gamely as he returned from an eye injury. Made a fine tackle on Callum Hudson-Odoi late on.

DF Eric Bailly, 6 -- Came into the team for just his second start since English football restarted. Took two bangs on the head in quick succession and had to go off before half time.

DF Harry Maguire, 6 -- Had to be bandaged up after a clash of heads with Bailly, missed a good chance to score when Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero flapped at a corner and scored an own goal.

DF Victor Lindelof, 4 -- Lost Giroud in the penalty area and was on the wrong side when the French striker gave Chelsea the lead.

MF Nemanja Matic, 6 -- Did well to get something on Giroud's effort when it looked like the Chelsea man might score a second. Matic headed a good late chance over the bar.

MF Fred, 5 -- Sloppy on the ball, particularly in the first half, and looked off the pace before he was replaced with Pogba before an hour had been played.

MF Bruno Fernandes, 6 -- Took a number of heavy challenges as Chelsea tried to nullify his threat. Confidently dispatched his penalty, having earlier tested Caballero with a free-kick from 20 yards that was pushed over.

FW Daniel James, 5 -- Started centrally alongside Marcus Rashford, but never got into the game and was substituted shortly after Chelsea went two up.

FW Marcus Rashford, 6 -- Looked lively at times in the first half, but United did not create a meaningful chance to give him a sight of goal.