Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed under fire goalkeeper David De Gea to recover from his horror show against Chelsea and help United earn a place in next season's Champions League.

De Gea made two crucial mistakes in the 3-1 FA Cup semifinal defeat at Wembley on Sunday. However, Solskjaer was not in the mood to heap more pressure on his No. 1 ahead of two vital Premier League games against West Ham and Leicester.

"This is not going to become a David De Gea press conference," Solskjaer said when asked about his keeper on Tuesday.

"We are just going to stick together. David's mentally strong enough to know his job is to perform in training the next day and be ready for the games."

De Gea has also been at fault for goals against Tottenham and Bournemouth since the restart and Solskjaer has the option of drafting in Sergio Romero for West Ham's visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

De Gea's long-term future at United has also been questioned with Dean Henderson, 23, earning plaudits for his performances on loan at Sheffield United this season.

"It's your job to talk about it and write about it and my job is to prepare a team for West Ham," Solskjaer said.

"We're not going to talk about individuals because no one here will fear we put more pressure on them."

United are in fifth place on level points with Leicester but with a game in hand. They need four points from two games to be sure of a top four finish.

"When you lose a game you're hurt and disappointed," Solskjaer added.

"A defeat is not the end of the world. It was the end of the FA Cup dream but it's business as usual and onto the next game.

"We've had so many setbacks as a club and lost big games before and now we have to put on a performance [against West Ham]."