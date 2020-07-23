Man United control their own top-four destiny vs. Leicester on the final day of the season. (1:43)

Jesse Lingard has backed Manchester United's pursuit of England teammate Jadon Sancho this summer.

United are keen to bring Sancho to Old Trafford if they can agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund and Lingard has branded the 20-year-old a "great addition."

"Jadon is a brilliant player," said Lingard.

"It's obviously up to him. I've seen him with England, I've seen his qualities and I feel like he'd be a great addition to any team."

Sancho's arrival at United would likely put more pressure on Lingard's place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

Lingard has slipped down the pecking order this season, last starting a Premier League game on Jan. 1. He did not even make the bench for the FA Cup semifinal defeat to Chelsea and has lost his place in the England squad since starring at the World Cup in 2018.

He admits he hasn't been at his best this season but insists he will be ready when he's handed a chance to impress.

"I know personally I've not been at it and I know what I needed to do to get that confidence back and I've been working hard and I'm just waiting for the opportunity now," said the midfielder.

"I think I've got to be ready in all circumstances, whether you are starting or not. I feel like you can always make an impact in the game whether you get 25 minutes or five minutes. It's about you being ready to make an impact and help the team, I feel."

The lack of opportunities this season has seen Lingard linked with a move away from Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has a contract that could keep him at the club until 2022 but he is remaining tight-lipped about his long-term future.

"I've been at United for so long and I love it and I'll keep on loving it," said Lingard.

"I train with a smile and go in with a smile because it's my job and I love what I do and I love the club as well."