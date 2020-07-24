Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised his side will attack Leicester City as they look to qualify for the Champions League on the final day of the season.

United travel to the King Power Stadium on Sunday knowing a draw will be good enough to secure a top four finish. But Solskjaer said he will not tell his players to settle for a point and has warned Leicester his team are coming to win.

"We're looking forward to the game and we've given ourselves a good chance of Champions League football next year," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday. "We can't go in thinking about the outcome, we've just got to perform at a high enough level and get a result.