Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has promised his side will attack Leicester City as they look to qualify for the Champions League on the final day of the season.
United travel to the King Power Stadium on Sunday knowing a draw will be good enough to secure a top four finish. But Solskjaer said he will not tell his players to settle for a point and has warned Leicester his team are coming to win.
"We're looking forward to the game and we've given ourselves a good chance of Champions League football next year," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday. "We can't go in thinking about the outcome, we've just got to perform at a high enough level and get a result.
"We want to dominate the game. We wanted to get in this position to go to Leicester and beat them. We want to go there and try to win the game."
United, third in the table heading into the final round of fixtures, are in pole position to secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2018. Leicester, however, will fancy their chances of getting the win they need to qualify having had a week to prepare following their defeat at Tottenham Hotspur while United were in action against West Ham on Wednesday.
Solskjaer's players looked tired in their FA Cup semifinal defeat against a Chelsea team who benefited from an extra 48 hours rest ahead of the game but the Norwegian is refusing to offer any excuses before the trip to Leicester.
"I think confidence levels have to be high, we've given ourselves a great chance going into the last game," Solskjaer said. "When the last game of the season is in front of you, you expect any players to have bruises, aches and tiredness, that's natural for every player.
"Even though this season has been different it's still been a draining one for everyone. We have enough energy for 90 minutes, well more, because there'll be injury time as well.
"We've got enough time but having been so far behind with the restart we had to go for it, go for goals, go for points and it's been a great effort by everyone to get into this position with one game to go."