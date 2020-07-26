Bruno Fernandes scored a decisive penalty on the final day of the Premier League season. Oli Scarff/AP Photo

Manchester United broke the Premier League record for the most penalties awarded in a single season with 14.

Bruno Fernandes scored a decisive spot-kick in the 2-0 victory at Leicester City to seal a place in the Champions League.

Leicester held the previous record of 13 awarded during their title winning campaign in 2015-16 alongside Crystal Palace in the 2004-05 season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have scored 10 goals from the spot in the league this season, three more than relegated Watford who converted seven.

United were awarded three penalties in the opening four league games of the campaign but Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford missed against Wolves and Palace respectively.

Rashford and Anthony Martial also missed penalties in the same game in the 3-1 victory over Norwich City in October.

Since Fernandes joined the club in January, United have scored every penalty with the midfielder converting four out of the five awarded.