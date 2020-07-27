Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has labelled Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk "arrogant."

Liverpool's players have received plaudits for the past two seasons after they followed up their Champions League triumph in 2019 with the Premier League title this campaign.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

However, asked on YouTube channel Desimpedidos to name his most arrogant opposition, Pereira replied: "I don't like that guy Milner. I don't like him.

"To be honest, I really don't like that defender: Van Dijk. He is really arrogant. I respect him, he is a good player. I've had confrontations with him on the pitch. He's boring."

Pereira's criticism of Van Dijk came just days after Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had warned Liverpool not to get too "arrogant" following a touchline altercation when the two sides met.

A 2-0 victory over Leicester on Sunday confirmed United will play in next season's Champions League and qualification has seen the club step up their attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. Reports have suggested Pereira could be used as a makeweight in the deal.

"I know they [United] are interested in Sancho, as they are talking about it everyday here," Pereira said when asked about the rumours.

However, pressed on his potential involvement in any deal, he replied: "Look, I'm happy here. I have my family here in Manchester.

"Of course, I want to play as much as possible in my position, to feel good. Of course, we need to be clear on the situation and hope everything goes well. We will assess at the end of the season."