Alexis Sanchez will have to take a pay cut if he wants to sign for Inter Milan permanently, sources have told ESPN.

United agreed a short extension to Sanchez's loan at Inter to cover the end of the Serie A season after it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement is due to end after the final round of fixtures on Saturday and sources have told ESPN that United will not sanction another short-term arrangement to cover the remaining Europa League games in Germany in August.

Inter have expressed an interest in signing Sanchez permanently but the Chile international will have to significantly reduce his demands with his contract worth close to £400,000-a-week at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old still has two years left on his deal at United following his move from Arsenal in January 2018.

Sanchez is not in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans and United are open to another long-term loan but would prefer to sell.

Chris Smalling's loan at Roma is also due to end next week and United are waiting on a proposal from the Italian side before making a decision on his future.

The defender will not be available to play for Roma in the Europa League unless a new long-team loan or a permanent transfer can be agreed.

United could meet Roma in the semifinals and Inter Milan in the final.

Smalling has impressed at Roma and Solskjaer has not ruled out including the 30-year-old in his squad for next season if another central defender does not arrive in the transfer window.