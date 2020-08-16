Manchester United's UEFA Europa League journey came to an end when were beaten 2-1 by Sevilla in Cologne.

An early Bruno Fernandes penalty gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side the lead, only Suso to level in the 26th minute. United continued to create chances, but could not make them count and five-time Europa League winners Sevilla took advantage via substitutes Luuk de Jong's winner, 12 minutes from full-time.

Positives

There was a certain patience to United's build-up play and for large parts of the game they seemed to be able to create chances at will...

Negatives

... But the forwards did not fire and lapses in concentration at the back caused problems as both Sevilla goals came from crosses. Moreover, the response after falling behind, as time ran out, was poor with few chances created.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- Solskjaer's decision to go with David de Gea ahead of Sergio Romero raised some eyebrows, but beyond that he set United up quite conservatively. There was clearly more impetus to push forward and play faster after the break, but the second goal never came. Meanwhile, Solskjaer did not go to his bench until the 87th minutes.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK David De Gea, 5 -- While there were none of the explicit errors he has made in recent months, he could've been more alert for Sevilla's opener and also watched as the cross for De Jong's winner came across his six-yard box.

DF Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 4 -- The jittery nature of his style means that he can tackle quite efficiently, but when trying to produce something positive with the ball as his feet, he falters. He also should have tracked Sergio Reguilon better for the first Sevilla goal.

DF Victor Lindelof, 5 -- Despite showing occasional excellent timing, he was beaten by the cross that proved to be the winner.

DF Harry Maguire, 5 -- His positioning was questionable for Sevilla's first goals, while the time he takes on the ball slows the flow of United's game at times.

DF Brandon Williams, 5 -- After picking up a yellow card, the teenager did not show enough awareness at the back post for Sevilla's first goal. Thereafter, despite some improved tackling. he spent far too much time throwing himself to the floor.

Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty, but Man United could not go on to reach the Europa League final.

MF Paul Pogba, 5 -- After a poor first half, the World Cup winner improved massively after the interval. However, while he tracked back well and prompted with his passing, he did not make enough of an impact.

MF Fred, 5 -- On occasion he was able to dispossess Sevilla's midfielders, but Fred was far too inconsistent and impulsive with his passing.

MF Bruno Fernandes, 7 -- Scoring another fantastic penalty was his and United's brightest moment. He was his side's best player, with excellent distribution.

FW Mason Greenwood, 6 -- His delivery, accuracy and smooth play when he gets the right service is sublime, but he was lost in the mix too often.

FW Marcus Rashford, 4 -- Having won the penalty, forcing a good save from a free kick was as good as it got for the England international, who struggled when taking on defenders. His frustration was shown when he was booked for dissent.

FW Anthony Martial, 6 -- On the receiving end of several tough tackles, but struggled to link with those around him and, a few nice runs aside, struggled to create danger.

Substitutions

MF Juan Mata, NR -- Unlike the previous round against Copenhagen, the veteran could not change this game.

MF Daniel James, NR -- Ran hard in the few minutes he had, but struggled to get into the game.

DF Timothy Fosu-Mensah, NR -- Introduced at left-back to offer some late energy but made little impact.

FW Odion Ighalo, NR -- A last throw of the dice, but was unable to make a difference.