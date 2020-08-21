Mark Ogden gives the latest inside scoop on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. (0:56)

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was detained for questioning in the Greek island of Mykonos for allegedly assaulting officers after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said.

Maguire was detained after allegedly assaulting officers who were called in to break up a brawl between two groups of tourists.

United have confirmed the England international defender is "co-operating with authorities" and they have been in contact with him.

The club issued a statement on Friday morning which read: "The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

"Contact has been made with Harry and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment."

Maguire has been on holiday in Mykonos since United's season ended with a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals on Sunday.

Two other Britons were also detained.

"The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him," a police official said. "The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station."

