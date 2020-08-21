        <
        >

          Man United captain Maguire detained on Greek island after brawl

          play
          Ogden: Nothing agreed between Man United & Jadon Sancho yet (0:56)

          Mark Ogden gives the latest inside scoop on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. (0:56)

          6:10 AM ET
          • Rob DawsonCorrespondent

          Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was detained for questioning in the Greek island of Mykonos for allegedly assaulting officers after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said.

          Maguire was detained after allegedly assaulting officers who were called in to break up a brawl between two groups of tourists.

          - Stream FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
          - Insider Notebook: Arsenal, Man City battle for Aouar

          United have confirmed the England international defender is "co-operating with authorities" and they have been in contact with him.

          The club issued a statement on Friday morning which read: "The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

          "Contact has been made with Harry and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment."

          Maguire has been on holiday in Mykonos since United's season ended with a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals on Sunday.

          Two other Britons were also detained.

          "The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him," a police official said. "The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station."

          Information from Reuters was used in this report.