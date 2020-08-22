Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is heading back to the UK after denying charges related to the assault of a police officer in Greece.

Maguire pleaded not guilty at a hearing on Saturday morning after allegedly being involved in an incident outside a bar while on holiday in Mykonos. The case has been adjourned until Tuesday.

A statement issued by United on Saturday read: "Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file.

"Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course."