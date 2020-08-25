Stewart Robson debates whether Paul Pogba will sign a new contract with Manchester United this summer. (1:48)

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's trial following an alleged altercation with police officers has begun on the Greek island of Syros.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial.

After the session started, the court called a recess to consider various procedural issues raised by Maguire's lawyers.

The England defender and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public, and Maguire has also been accused of attempting to bribe a police officer following his arrest.

They are being tried under fast-track procedures which are usually completed in a single session of court unless procedural delays occur.

Maguire had been on holiday on Mykonos since United's season ended with a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals earlier this month.

