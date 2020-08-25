Stewart Robson debates whether Paul Pogba will sign a new contract with Manchester United this summer. (1:48)

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery following his trial after an altercation with police officers on the Greek island of Syros.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial. Sentencing is expected shortly.

United released a statement shortly after the verdict, which read:

"Manchester United notes the verdict of the Greek court today. Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence.

"It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare. A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.

"On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire's legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date."

In another statement issued to ESPN's Rob Dawson by United, Harry Maguire was quoted as saying: "Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing.

"I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter -- if anything myself, family and friends are the victims."

Maguire has been named in the squad for England's Nations League doubleheader against Iceland and Denmark next month.

England coach Gareth Southgate had backed Maguire before Tuesday's guilty verdict.

"It's clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision I could only take on the information I have," Southgate said. "I've spoken to Harry and I have the insight to the story, which is very different to what is being reported.

"You can only make decisions on facts you are aware of. If the information changes down the line, I will have to review that decision."

Maguire had been on holiday on Mykonos since United's season ended with a 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals earlier this month.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.