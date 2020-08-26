Gareth Southgate says he has no reason to doubt Man United's Harry Maguire after calling him up for England. (0:51)

Harry Maguire has the backing of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will retain the club captaincy, sources have told ESPN.

The 27-year-old was found guilty on Tuesday of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery following a trial on the Greek island of Syros following an altercation with police officers on Mykonos.

Maguire has confirmed he intends to appeal against the conviction, which resulted in a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days, but the outcome of the trial prompted England manager Gareth Southgate to remove the defender from his squad for next month's Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.

United released a statement shortly after Tuesday's verdict in which the club made clear that Maguire "strongly asserts his innocence" and sources have told ESPN that the Old Trafford hierarchy support their player and his version of events.

Sources have also said that Maguire will be staying on as captain while he and his legal team prepare a case for an appeal at a future date.

It is not known whether United's position will change in the event of Maguire failing to overturn his conviction, but with Solskjaer's squad due to return to the club for preseason training next week, the £80 million signing from Leicester City will meet up with his teammates with the captaincy still in his possession.

Both United and Maguire are confident that the Greek judicial process will reach the right outcome once a more full and considered weighing of the evidence takes place when the appeal is heard.

Sources have told ESPN that forensic evidence demonstrates injuries to Maguire, consistent with his claim that he was repeatedly kicked on the legs during the incident in Mykonos. Maguire and his lawyers will also submit video evidence to support their claims.

Senior figures at United have been given full details of Maguire's story and remain supportive and, as such, will not be making moves to strip him of the captaincy.