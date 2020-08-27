Stewart Robson debates whether Paul Pogba will sign a new contract with Manchester United this summer. (1:48)

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo remains interested in the club.

Ronaldo spent six years at Old Trafford from 2003-2009 and won three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Fernandes said the Juventus forward was influential in his decision to join United from Sporting in January.

"I have the choice to come to Manchester United and it was two dreams in one," he told the club's official website. "It was perfect.

"Of course, I spoke with Cristiano after and he spoke very well about the club. I spoke with him some days ago, again.

"Every time I speak with him, he asks me how Manchester is and if everything is okay. Everyone knows he spent a lot of time in Manchester and he has consideration for the club.

"He likes the club, I think he won his first Ballon d'Or here, so it's a club who've marked him, for sure."

Fernandes played a crucial role in helping United earn a Champions League qualification last season.

The midfielder scored 12 goals in all competitions but said he is just as happy to contribute assists to his teammates.

"Sometimes, I look too much for them when I have the chance to shoot but I try always to serve them, because, normally, the strikers are there to score," he added.

"For their confidence, scoring is important. A No. 10 doesn't need to score a lot to be confident. For them, it's important.

"Since I arrived in Manchester, I try to serve more than score -- but I have more goals than assists. That's true!"