Stewart Robson debates whether Paul Pogba will sign a new contract with Manchester United this summer. (1:48)

Robson: Man United progresses only with Paul Pogba in the side (1:48)

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss the start of preseason training with the club as he undergoes a 14-day quarantine.

Wan-Bissaka has been granted extra leave after returning from a holiday in Dubai.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- The all-time 39 worst kits ranked

ESPN has contacted United about whether the former Crystal Palace player had permission to travel to Dubai.

United begin the 2020-21 campaign against Palace on Sept. 19, a game for which Wan-Bissaka is now a doubt.

The club were given permission to start the season late by the Premier League after reaching the Europa League semifinals meant that they were in action until Aug. 16.

United were originally set to face Burnley away on the opening weekend.

Wan-Bissaka started 34 of United's 38 Premier League games last season as the club finished third in the Premier League.