Manchester United's hopes of landing Jadon Sancho before the transfer deadline have been boosted after progress was made on issues surrounding wages and agent fees, sources have told ESPN.

United have been struggling to get over the two major stumbling blocks -- separate from agreeing a fee with Borussia Dortmund -- but negotiations have taken a step forward.

Sancho is keen to move to Old Trafford before the Oct. 5 deadline and a deal now hinges on United finding a compromise with Dortmund over his price tag.

The German side value Sancho at €120 million -- a fee United believe is "unrealistic" during a global pandemic.

However, the England winger is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's top summer target and the club are prepared to offer a structured deal -- including installments and bonus payments -- that would have an overall value close to Dortmund's asking price.

Sources have told ESPN that while negotiations have been slow since the transfer window opened, there is now more positivity on all sides that an agreement can be reached.

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek, United's only new signing so far this summer, has arrived in Manchester and underwent his first training session at Carrington.

The 23-year-old has been on international duty with the Netherlands but joined in a session on Wednesday with a group of first team players, including captain Harry Maguire and watched by Solskjaer.