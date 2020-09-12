Mark Ogden says Manchester United's lack of investment will leave them behind Chelsea in the Premier League. (0:56)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will remain captain of the Premier League club despite being given a suspended prison sentence by a Greek court during the close season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Maguire was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days following an alleged brawl during a family holiday on the island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old, who was dropped by Gareth Southgate from England's UEFA Nations League squad hours after being found guilty by the Greek court, has maintained his innocence and was granted a full retrial after appealing against the verdict.