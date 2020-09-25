Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has blasted supporters who feel Donny Van de Beek is not enough to improve the Manchester United squad this summer.

United have splashed £40 million on Donny van de Beek on the Netherlands international, but there is a growing frustration among fans that, with a little over a week to go before the transfer deadline, the 23-year-old remains the only new arrival this transfer window.

"I think you show quite a bit of disrespect to Donny when you say he was the only one, because he is a top player, and he strengthens our team," Solskjaer said at news conference on Friday.

"Different clubs have to be allowed to do whatever they do and feel they can. We are working hard to have a competitive squad and team."

United, who next travel to Brighton on Saturday, are still working on deals for Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles, according to ESPN sources, but time is running out as the clock ticks down to the Oct. 5 deadline. There could also be outgoings before the window closes, and Solskjaer has warned that any player who is not committed to the cause will be made to train alone.

"The first major contribution is for them to give 100% and want to be a part of the team themselves," said Solskjaer.

"They have got to want to be a part of this team going forward, be a part of this culture. If they don't they will have to train by themselves."

Solskjaer was forced to omit a number of senior players from the matchday squad for the defeat to Crystal Palace with Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Andreas Pereira, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams and Diogo Dalot all missing out.

The United manager has accepted he will not be able to keep everyone happy but insists he will need a big squad to cope with the hectic schedule this season.

"There are players here who don't get match time for sure and some of them will not be happy playing as little as they do when they feel they deserve to play more," Solskjaer said.

"Then again it is a long and hard season so the team you pick in the first league game is not going to be the same as in the 10th league game and definitely not towards the end.

"It's up to each and every individual to be closer to selection and getting into the team and working hard every day."