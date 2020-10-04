Frank Leboeuf and Steve Nicol both agree Edinson Cavani will be a positive signing for Man United. (1:41)

Manchester United and Liverpool conceded six goals on the same day for the first time in the clubs' history on Sunday.

United were beat 6-1 at home by Tottenham before reigning Premier League champions Liverpool were beaten 7-2 at Aston Villa.

Liverpool's defeat also marked the first time in Premier League history that the previous season's winners conceded seven goals, while it was the fourth time the champions had lost by a five-goal margin.

United were beaten by a five-goal margin for the fourth time in the Premier League and it was the first time in the competition they had conceded four first-half goals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the defeat as his "worst day" at United, but his side actually took the lead against Tottenham through Bruno Fernandes' second-minute penalty, but Spurs were soon level after Tanguy Ndombele benefited from some calamitous United defending.

Son Heung-Min put Tottenham ahead before United were reduced to 10 men following Anthony Martial's sending off and Harry Kane extended his side's lead. Son then added a fourth on 37 minutes.

Spurs defender Serge Aurier added a fifth in the second half before Kane made it six from the penalty spot. It was United's biggest defeat since the 6-1 loss at home to Manchester City in 2011.

Liverpool, who lost just four matches over the previous season, found themselves 2-0 down at Villa on 22 minutes thanks for to goals from Ollie Watkins before Mohamed Salah reduced the deficit.

However, the expected Liverpool comeback didn't materialise and Villa and John McGinn made it three before Watkins completed his hat trick.

Ross Barkley added a fifth 10 minutes into the second half before Salah once again got on the scoresheet, but Jack Grealish added two more to cap a stunning victory for the hosts.

The 7-2 defeat marked Liverpool's heaviest defeat since a 6-1 loss at Stoke in 2015.

The two sensational results come just a week after Man City conceded were beaten 5-2 at home to Leicester City.