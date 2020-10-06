USWNT's Christen Press explains the big influence Casey Stoney had on her move to Manchester United. (1:12)

Sales of jerseys with the names of United States stars Tobin Heath and Christen Press outsold any of Manchester United's men's players for the first three days after their signing, a club spokesperson has confirmed to ESPN.

Heath and Press joined United in September on one-year deals from the Portland Thorns and Utah Royals respectively in what was seen as a massive coup for the young English club.

They made their United debuts in the side's 3-0 win over Brighton on Sunday with Heath providing an assist. The winger picked out Jane Ross at the far post on the 90th minute and Ross headed home United's third goal.

The two-time World Cup winners are among a number of USWNT players to join the Women's Super League this season, with Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle joining Manchester City and Alex Morgan joining Tottenham Hotspur.

"I think a lot of people were kind of surprised," Heath told ESPN of her decision to move to England. "I was itching to play football, to play in an environment where you're trying to go for titles. For me it was massive there was interest from Manchester United.

"To sign for such a club was important to me in my football career.

"Manchester United is like the American team in the Premier League, and everyone knows the weight of it back home," she said. "It is so exciting for me to wear a badge that is well known."

Press, who has 58 goals in 138 international caps, told ESPN United is an "exceptional" club.

"For me personally I will always say that I'm here to win. I think that's just the top priority," she added.

"I think here it's just going to all be about winning titles. That's the cups, it's qualifying for Champions League, I feel like that's a title in itself especially for a young club like Manchester United."

The 2019-20 season was United's maiden year in the English top flight after they had won promotion from the Championship under the management of Casey Stoney. The side are fourth in the WSL after two wins and a draw in their first three games.