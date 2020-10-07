Manchester United have sought clarification on UK government quarantine rules before they can determine when new signing Edinson Cavani can make his debut and train with his new teammates, sources have told ESPN.

The 33-year-old is one of four players who joined the club on deadline day on Monday, after signing a two-year deal at Old Trafford and is eligible to make his United bow against Newcastle on Oct. 17 following the international break.

However, as Cavani travelled from Paris to Manchester on Sunday, he is subject to the UK's COVID-19 quarantine rules and could be asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Sources have told ESPN, the striker -- who has been handed the No.7 shirt -- trained alone on Tuesday while United sought clarification about the conditions of his quarantine.

Cavani has confirmed he contracted COVID-19 in the summer after a holiday to Ibiza with his girlfriend.

If Cavani is asked to isolate for two weeks, it would rule him out of the trip to Newcastle and he could instead make his debut against former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League group stages on Oct. 20.