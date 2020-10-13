Stewart Robson has his say on Man United signing 33-year-old Edinson Cavani. (0:48)

Manchester United have confirmed new signing Edinson Cavani will not be able to make his debut against Newcastle United on Saturday because of coronavirus quarantine rules.

United have been informed Cavani, who moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer on deadline day, will have to stay in isolation until Sunday -- a day after the trip the St James' Park.

"Cavani is being forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19 guidelines following his arrival into the country from France which means he is unable to make his debut at St James' Park," a club statement said.

"The Uruguay international will be free to play against his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League if deemed fit and ready for action."

United play PSG on Oct. 20 in their first game of the Champions League group stage.

Cavani travelled to Manchester from Paris on Oct. 4 and according to the United Kingdom's government rules has to spent 14 days in isolation.

He is training at home but has not played a competitive game since his last appearance for PSG on March 11.

He has not been part of a high-performance bubble since becoming a free agent and is therefore not exempt from the UK's quarantine rules.

Cavani, who has signed a two-year deal, had revealed he tested positive for coronavirus during the summer after a holiday in Ibiza.

United will also be without Anthony Martial who is suspended after being sent off in the side's 6-1 loss to Tottenham.