Why Mbappe won't be enough for PSG vs. Man United (1:17)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denied youngster Mason Greenwood has been dropped from the Manchester United squad for disciplinary reasons.

The 19-year-old was left out for the 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday and did not travel to France on Monday for the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Transfer Talk: Man United given new Sancho hope

Solskjaer laughed off suggestions Greenwood is being punished for breaching club rules and insisted the striker is injured despite taking part in a training session at Carrington on Monday morning.

"Where are your sources, that's what I'm saying," Solskjaer said in a news conference on Monday when asked if Greenwood has been sanctioned.

"I can't declare medical stuff can I? We hope it's just a niggle and we don't want to take any chances with him and hopefully at the weekend it'll be fine again."

Greenwood is one of a number of players who have not travelled to Paris along with captain Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and new signing Edinson Cavani.

Maguire has been dealing with a muscle injury picked up while playing for England, but there is hope he will be available for Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford on Saturday.

"We hope Harry will be fit for the weekend, we're not sure but we hope so," said Solskjaer. "We've lost a couple. Bailly didn't travel or Lingard didn't travel, we're a little bit depleted but have more than enough players."

Solskjaer revealed that in Maguire's absence, Bruno Fernandes will captain the team for the first time despite only arriving in January.

The news came as a surprise to the midfielder, who was sat alongside Solskjaer at his news conference.

"I was not expecting this," said Fernandes. "For me it's an honour.

"To be captain of Manchester United is an important achievement for me, but I think everyone is the captain, everyone needs to help and be a leader in their own way."