Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has launched a strong defence of Mason Greenwood insisting the striker has never been late for training.

Greenwood was left out of the squad for the wins over Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain prompting speculation he was being punished for a breach of club discipline.

But Solskjaer brushed off reports the 19-year-old -- who was sanctioned by England this season for breaching COVID-19 protocols by meeting a woman in the team hotel -- has been late for training and said he expects the striker to return for Chelsea's visit to Old Trafford on Saturday.

"He made a mistake with England this summer and suddenly all the English press go after him," Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday.

"He's a fantastic boy to work with and I have to disappoint you, he's never ever late for training, he's never a problem when he's at the training ground.

"I've seen the stories and some ex United players talking about him and they don't really know what they're talking about. We have photographers outside the training ground every day and they can see he's on time every day. I don't know where these stories have come from.

"He's got a good family behind him, a good background in the academy and he's a good trainer, he trains really well, and I cannot believe all these stories about him not being professional. That's something we have to deal with many players, many other players at United have had that."

As well as Greenwood, Solskjaer also expects to have captain Harry Maguire and striker Edinson Cavani available to face Chelsea after the pair missed the 2-1 win over PSG on Tuesday.

With Anthony Martial suspended, Cavani could make his debut after returning to training following a spell in quarantine following his free transfer move on deadline day.

"I hope and expect all three to be available for selection," Solskjaer added. "We've got a training session this morning [Friday] but they've all got a chance, all of them.

"Edinson wants to tick all the boxes that he's gone through in his programme to be ready and make an impact. We will have a discussion. It seems positive with Mason and Harry."