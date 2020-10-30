Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted Phil Jones still has a future at the club despite being left out of his squad for the Premier League and Champions League.

Jones, who still has three years left on his contract at Old Trafford, hasn't featured since January because of an injury but Solskjaer said his omission from the squads submitted for this season does not mean he will not play for the club again.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

"Phil has been injured and had an operation," Solskjaer said at a news conference on Friday. "He's working really hard to be back and hopefully he'll get fit in December.

"When you're injured you can't get into the squad. He's working really diligently to get back in the squad now."

United face Arsenal on Sunday hoping to extend a run of four games unbeaten following the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Solskjaer's team have beaten Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig and drawn with Chelsea in response to the defeat to Spurs and Solskajer has been pleased with his players' reaction to a difficult start to the season.

"I think any result as brutal as a 6-1 would have to get a response and, of course, it has been dealt with internally," he said.

"We've tweaked a couple of things, got players fit and I think the manner of defeat wasn't something we should ever have to be confronted with again.

"Things happen in football these days and the response has been fantastic, we wanted to finish that off as soon as we could and move forward."

United will be without Alex Telles for Arsenal's visit after he tested positive for coronavirus but there are no news injury worries after the Champions League victory over Leipzig in midweek.