Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said he can do "great things" with Paul Pogba at the club.

Both players excelled together after the Premier League restart in June and helped United reach the Champions League last season.

However, the pair have not started alongside each other since United's 6-1 humiliation at home to Tottenham but Fernandes said they have a good relationship.

"We both speak Italian so most of the time we speak Italian," Fernandes told Sky Sports. "I have a good relationship with him on and off the pitch.

"He's a funny guy, he always wants to joke. I know him from Italy already but now I have the chance to be in a team with a World Cup winner.

"It's always a pleasure being in a team with him because I can learn a lot from him, and he can learn a lot from me. Together we can do great things."

Pogba has started the last two leagues matches on the bench but Fernandes insists that the France international is not upset about the situation.

"Of course Paul is an amazing player who has done a lot of great things in the past few years. The way he came in against Paris Saint-Germain, against Newcastle, was perfect for the team.

"A lot of people may think Paul is angry on the bench and that he will do nothing when he comes on because he is angry, but he comes in with the right motivation, as we saw with his assist in Paris.

"He was there, he was fighting, holding the ball in the corner for us, he did a really good job. Maybe some people think he was angry because he wanted to play and that he wants to leave the club. Everyone knows the qualities Paul has, he is doing very well.

"Being on the bench is a problem for everyone, but this problem is motivation for Paul. He uses this as motivation and he is helping the team a lot when he comes in and plays, like he did in the last game in the Champions League."

Both players will look to feature when United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Sunday as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes charge of the club for the 100th time.