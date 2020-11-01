Sir Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

England World Cup winner and former Manchester United stalwart Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia.

The Telegraph initially reported the news on Sunday with the blessing of Charlton's wife Norma in the hope that the knowledge of his diagnosis would help others.

A United statement read: "Everyone at Manchester United is saddened that this terrible disease has afflicted Sir Bobby Charlton and we continue to offer our love and support to Sir Bobby and his family,"

The news comes after the death of Charlton's former team mate Nobby Stiles two days ago, as well as the death of his elder brother Jack in July. Both men had also suffered from dementia.

Charlton, 83, was a key member of the England side that won the World Cup on home soil in 1966 and he was crowned the best player in the world that year when he was awarded the Ballon d'Or.

A survivor of the Munich air disaster in 1958 which killed eight of his United teammates, Charlton led the club to their first European Cup 10 years later with two goals in the final against Benfica.

Charlton, who was both England's and United's all-time leading goal scorer before Wayne Rooney surpassed his tallies, was knighted in 1994.