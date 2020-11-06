Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is confident he will be a success as Manchester United manager.

Solskjaer, who takes his team to Everton on Saturday, is coming under increasing pressure after back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann are among the names in the frame if Solskjaer cannot turn things around but he believes he is still the right man for the job at Old Trafford.

"Yeah, why shouldn't I be?" Solskjaer told a news conference on Friday. "If I don't trust my beliefs and values and staff's quality and players' quality, who else should?

"I don't look at one or two results and fall like a house of cards. It's a setback, definitely. There's been too much made of not scoring against Arsenal and Chelsea. There was nothing in those games and it's not long ago we were the best thing since sliced bread against RB Leipzig and PSG.

"You have to have that belief. The club have been very positive and shown me their character and strong leadership."

On Saturday, Solskjaer's team will kick off at Goodison Park in 15th position in the Premier League table after two wins from their first six games.

United have won just two of their last seven trips to Everton but despite speculation that another set-back could get him the sack, Solskjaer said he is not worried about his immediate future.

"I've always had a very good, open and honest and positive dialogue with the club." Solskjaer, who will have Alex Telles available again after returning a negative test for COVID-19, said.

"They've shown strong leadership since I've come in and with me today, I don't expect the wind to turn.

"There is always pressure and expectations on us. You're a top coach or manager when you win and bad when you lose because that's the last game you played. Every game of football becomes history quickly and we need to go into Goodison Park in a positive frame of mind."