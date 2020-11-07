Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at the fixture schedule and said it set the club up to fail.

United only won two of their opening seven Premier League games of the season and back-to-back defeats against Arsenal -- in Solskjaer's 100th game in charge of the club -- and Istanbul Basaksehir led to speculation about his future at Old Trafford.

However, United responded with a 3-1 win away at early pacesetters Everton to ease thethe pressure on Solskjaer and he hit out postmatch at the timetable he has had to contend with.

"We were set up to fail," he said. "They set up the boys to fail. We have been to Turkey on Wednesday night, we're playing Saturday lunchtime kick-off, it's an absolute shambles.

"I cannot praise the boys enough for the character they have shown. Them boys deserve better than being thrown out here to fail today. Authorities set us up to fail.

"You've got Liverpool and Manchester City, play on Tuesday, they play Sunday. Who's responsible? I've had enough."