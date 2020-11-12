Manchester United chief Ed Woodward says he is "absolutely" behind manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer amid a poor start to the season that has seen the club slip to 14th in the table.

Victory at Everton before the international break gave the Norwegian some breathing space and Woodward insists he remains committed to keeping the 47-year-old in charge.

"While there is still hard work ahead to achieve greater consistency, we remain absolutely committed to the positive path we are on under Ole as the team continues to develop," said Woodward, speaking as the club released their latest financial results.

"We miss playing in front of our fans and we are working hard together with our governing bodies and relevant authorities to ensure that fans can safely return as soon as possible."

United's financial strength continues to take a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen matches played behind closed doors since March. The UK will remain in a nationwide lockdown until at least Dec. 2 and fans are unlikely to return to Old Trafford until well into the new year.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant disruption, we are optimistic that the recovery and normalisation phase is gradually coming into view," said Woodward. "The club's resilience and our strong commercial business continue to provide a solid foundation and gives us confidence in our long-term outlook beyond the pandemic, both on and off the pitch."