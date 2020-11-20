Craig Burley doesn't see a way Chelsea or Man United lose either of their matchups this weekend. (1:09)

Manchester United have been the victim of a "cyber attack," the club have confirmed.

United released a statement on Friday to say the club had come under attack from "sophisticated cyber criminals" and although there had been disruption, the fixture against West Brom on Saturday would go ahead.

A statement issued by the club read: "Manchester United can confirm that the club has experienced a cyber attack on its systems.

"The club has taken swift actions to contain the attack and is currently working with expert advisers to investigate the incident and minimise the ongoing IT disruption.

"Although this is a sophisticated operation by organised cyber criminals, the club has extensive protocols and procedures in place for such an event and had rehearsed for this risk.

"Our cyber defences identified the attack and shut down affected systems to contain the damage and protect data.

"Club media channels, including our website and mobile app, are unaffected and we are not currently aware of any breach of personal data associated with our fans or customers.

"All critical systems required for matches to take place at Old Trafford remain secure and operational and tomorrow's game against West Bromwich Albion will go ahead."